Trump Climate Decision Could Affect FDI, Lead to Litigation, Says UN

Trump said in his announcement that the USA would seek a more “fair” deal.

They also encouraged “all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change“.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the us economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

He said that “President Trump’s decision will harm the people of the United States and the world, especially the poorest, most vulnerable communities”.

In Trump’s speech announcing the planned withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement, the president said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“.

At a summit at the UN headquarters on April 22, 2016, 175 states, including Russia, Germany, India, China and the United States signed the climate change deal.

“Strong transatlantic ties are far more important and far more durable than the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said.

“Does the president believe today that climate change is a hoax?“.

And, like clockwork, after Trump announced the pull-out from the pact, dozens of mayors of US cities published an open letter vowing to “adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement“.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn labelled Mr Trump’s move to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as “reckless and dangerous” and accused Mrs May of “subservience” and a failure of leadership in not signing up to the statement.

The EPA official answered by underling that “the discussions we had, through the last several weeks, have been focused on one singular issue: is Paris good or not for this country?”

“We are committed to ensuring that we will do our best to address the issue related to climate change and global warming”, Vardhan told reporters.

“The Paris agreement is irreversible and will be implemented because it is our responsibility”, he said.

It remains unclear how Bloomberg’s newly formed group and the U.S. Conference of Mayors will work together, if at all.

Welker asked: “But with whom if they’re not going to sit down at the table with them?”

“A lot of the business entities in the U.S. that have signed up to reducing their emissions have reaffirmed those positions in the last couple of days, so I don’t think we’re seeing a turning back of the clock to any particularly bad positions…”