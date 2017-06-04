Trump condemns killing of pair who stepped in to protect women

He’d soon yelled racial slurs (“fuck all you n*****s”) and gave the Nazi salute throughout the day.

“He would talk to every one of his kids”, Eric Best said.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Ricky John Best, 53, were killed as they tried to stop Jeremy Joseph Christian from harassing the women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, authorities say. Another man who stepped in was seriously injured.

According to local media, Christian has a long history of violence and radical politics.

Christian was being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Trump’s message came days after the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the president to condemn the OR rampage and speak out against what the advocacy group sees as a rising tide of anti-Islamic sentiment.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”, Trump said on Twitter.

He says he hopes their actions inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country” and that people put aside their hate and honor the victims.

A federal permit has been given for the free-speech rally on Saturday, but the government hasn’t yet issued a permit for an event planned for June 10, according to the AP. He says his main concern is the participants are “coming to pedal a message of hatred”, saying hate speech is not protected by the Constitution.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Trump to speak out personally on the attack and “against the rising tide of Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry”, saying Trump had caused such a climate through his own statements and policies.

“I want to say thank you so much”.

Some had called for Trump to respond to the attack earlier, including former CBS broadcaster Dan Rather and US Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat from Oregon.

New Details Regarding the Attack In an interview with KPTV, one of the victims, Destinee Mangum, 16, thanked the three strangers who intervened after she says Christian began hurling anti-Muslim slurs at her and her friend who was wearing a hijab. “You will always be our hero”, she wrote.

“The best thing you guys can help us out with is just giving me and my family time to process everything and for me to cope with what happened and to actually heal from this and get over this somehow”, Mangum said.

Hudson had posted a tribute on her Facebook page to Meche on Saturday.

Mangum and her friend were riding the MAX light rail Friday afternoon when the suspect allegedly targeted them.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look”, Mangum said. “He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should just kill ourselves”.

The 16-year-old said they were scared, and made a decision to move to the back of the train, all while a stranger jumped in to help.

Dan Rather, the former TV news anchor, said on Facebook that the men “were courageous Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist“.