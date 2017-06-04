Trump congratulates body-slamming congressional candidate on win

The opening was made possible when former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke took a spot in the President Trump administration.

Republican Greg Gianforte has won a special election for Montana’s at-large House of Representatives seat, over Democrat Rob Quist, despite assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the election.

Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said the candidate was in a private office giving a TV interview when Jacobs entered without permission. The office of Montana’s secretary of state released a statement saying almost 70 percent of ballots had been cast prior to Election Day, anyway: even if persuadable constituents had a change of heart after Wednesday night, for many of them it was too late.

“Wow, I guess the GOP really has become the party of Donald Trump“, said Meyers, showing a clip of Trump body-slamming WWE CEO Vince McMahon. “That’s the Montana way”.

“Last night I made a mistake and I took an action that I can’t take back”, he said.

“I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I’m sorry Mr Ben Jacobs“, he added.

Prior to his assault charge, Gianforte was significantly supported by Trump’s inner circle.

Greg Gianforte campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. Jacobs did not suffer any significant injuries in the incident, but said his glasses were broken.

Gianforte ran for governor of Montana in 2016, losing to incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock by 4 percentage points while Trump won the state by more than 20 percentage points.

Asked if assaulting a reporter is appropriate behavior, California Rep. Duncan Hunter said, “Of course not”. Gianforte looked at the three of us and repeatedly apologized.

Earlier Thursday, multiple Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, called on Gianforte to apologize.

Some voters told Montana Public Radio’s Corin Cates-Carney and Nicky Ouellet that they were aghast at the events of the past 24 hours.

Audio of the incident appeared to capture the altercation, with Gianforte shouting “get the hell out of here” after the scuffle. “That was a thing, a real thing that happened, and we still said, ‘Yeah, he should be president'”.

Quist, a banjo-playing folk singer and first-time candidate, told supporters that the grassroots energy of his campaign would continue.

More than half of the ballots expected to be cast in the race had already been returned before the alleged assault occurred. Being followed and questioned by quality, dogged reporters is commonplace on Capitol Hill, and it is unlikely the Capitol Police will tolerate body slamming. “I was disappointed to see he flew off the handle like that”, she said.