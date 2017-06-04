Trump considers major staff shake-up to rein in Russian Federation disclosures

– According to several aides and outside allies of President Donald Trump, his top priority upon his return from his first foreign trip will be a possible retooling of his senior staff and the creation of a “war room” inside the White House.

Jared Kushner reportedly has been encouraged to take a leave of absence from his White House adviser position because of Federal Bureau of Investigation scrutiny of his contacts with Russian Federation.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media.

Even when authorized, however, top officials in the Trump White House frequently request anonymity to brief reporters “on background”, meaning their names will not be disclosed.

After maintaining a limited social media presence throughout his trip, Trump on Sunday unleashed a furious flurry of tweets, lashing out at what he called the “fake news” media.

Trump has been frustrated by what he views as his team’s inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

However, the eve of his return brought the biggest story to date: A Washington Post report Friday about Kushner’s alleged proposal to the Russians to create a secret channel out of earshot of U.S. spymasters.

Kelly did not address a central element of the reports, that Kushner discussed the possibility of using Russian communications channels from a Russian diplomatic outpost to shield from US intelligence surveillance whatever discussions Trump transition officials wanted to have with Moscow.

Meanwhile, a parade of senior Republicans appeared on U.S. airwaves on Sunday to tamp down the story’s significance, some saying it was not all that unusual to seek to establish “back channel” ties with a foreign government. “I would not be concerned about it”.

There is nothing inherently wrong with an incoming presidential administration establishing “back channel” communications with a foreign power such as Russia, Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly said Sunday. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!” said the US President.

“I do think there ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, whether he was candid”, Schiff said.

“I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere”.

Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s national security adviser for just 24 days before being fired amid questions about meetings he held with the Russian ambassador, was also present, the newspaper reported.

In a separate interview on NBC, Kelly defended Kushner’s integrity. He focused heavily on leaks – both those coming out of the White House and an intelligence leak blamed on Americans about this week’s deadly bombing at a concert in England. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added, along with crisis communication experts, to help the White House in the weeks ahead. Schiff said that if he had confirmation of the allegations, Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

Recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, is starting off an investigation with a broad mandate that will allow him to probe both the possible Russian influence and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation by firing FBI Director James Comey.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from SC, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was skeptical of the back-channel story because he did not trust Russian officials.