Trump criticises Germany after Merkel questioned United States reliability

“Because trans-Atlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences”, Seibert said.

But Merkel persevered. Her next opportunity to meet with Trump in person came during last week’s G7 summit in Italy. The Chancellor told a party convention in Munich on Sunday that the “days when Europe could completely count on others are over to a certain extent”.

Gabriel’s remarks came a day after a stern rebuke by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said European Union member states can no longer fully rely on the USA and so should take their fate into their own hands. “But we must know, we have to fight for our own future”, she said.

With trouble facing him back home, Trump ended his nine-day overseas journey in dramatic fashion on Saturday, addressing USA troops at a campaign-style rally. “They were clear and comprehensible”.

Trump criticized Germany’s trade surplus with the United States on Tuesday, tying the issue to Berlin’s military spending.

Merkel will have more opportunities to take the world stage as she prepares to host a Group of 20 summit in Hamburg in July. We have been able to deepen cooperation: German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks with PM Modi. “But the fact is there is no way around China if you want to achieve anything on the global stage in today’s world”, he added, in a possible reference to a bilateral trade partnership of €169.9 billion which saw China surpass both US and France in 2016.

German officials described the dynamic between the two at the G7 summit as excellent. “She is testing the waters for a more forthcoming policy towards France”.

In a hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, which is also on Sicily, Trump was introduced by his wife Melania, who has raised eyebrows during the trip by twice flicking away her husband’s hand when he tried to hold hers. Berlin fears the British government still has unrealistic expectations about Brexit.

The frustrations began in Brussels when Trump renewed his attack on Germany’s trade surplus and vehicle exports in a private meeting with European Union officials. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders who were confident they had agreed with the US on a commitment to burden-sharing found themselves on the receiving end of the president’s ire at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defense doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

Even Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, pulled back on the idea that Trump had any specific problem with German trade policy, despite his statements and tweets.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, Merkel said on Saturday. “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”

“The Germans are bad, very bad”, President Trump allegedly said, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources who were in the room.