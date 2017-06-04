Trump criticizes London’s mayor for his response to Saturday’s deadly terror attack

Police made 12 arrests in east London on Sunday in connection with an attack on Saturday night in which seven people died and 48 were injured, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom is confirming that a Canadian has been “impacted” by Saturday night’s deadly terrorist attack in London.

“There were plainclothes officers, people off duty who were there helping the injured as well as tackling the terrorists”.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions. Her office said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee on Sunday. London police have also responded to an incident at Borough Market. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people”.

“I think he’s dead”, a witness told the Sun Online.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

Roberts said he heard what sounded like gunshots about 10 minutes later. The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition. In an interview, Khan was quoted reacting to a bombing in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, saying that terrorism preparedness, including providing sufficient support to the police, was “part and parcel of living in a great global city”.

Coming so soon after the Manchester atrocity and the attack at Westminster, it leaves us feeling utterly appalled at the loss of life. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out – across the public sector and across society. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”, said May. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said in another tweet. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

She managed to hold the door for a few seconds but they overpowered her.

“We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning”, she continued. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

After one of the men was shot, Sciotto captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters. Witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers with knives.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.