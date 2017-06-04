Trump directly scolds North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies, says they owe ‘massive’ sums

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States, and many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years”, Trump said as the other leaders stood in awkward silence.

Trudeau’s remarks came ahead of a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels attended by President Donald Trump – who was accused of sharing sensitive information supplied by Israel with top Russian diplomats.

Markovic told a journalist in Brussels that it was only “natural” that Trump should be in the front row, as the USA is NATO’s biggest member by far.

“America First!” cried one CNN affiliate in the region, while Montenegro’s Vijesti newspaper said Trump purposely “removed” Markovic to hog the limelight.

“It seems Donald Trump did not want that anyone overshadows his presence at the summit”, said the Montenegro newspaper Vijesti.

Trump irritated European Union leaders during his election campaign previous year by hailing Brexit and suggesting other countries might follow Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.

The moment followed Trump’s speech at the headquarters’ opening, during which he slammed U.S. allies for not spending enough on defence before an uncomfortable-looking audience of fellow heads of state.

May had previously said she would question the president over leaked security information, which United Kingdom police had shared with U.S. authorities after the Manchester attack. “This is why we will indeed make our contribution to security and solidarity in the common alliance”, she said.

But Trump increased the pressure, calling that agreement made at a summit in Wales in 2014 “the bare minimum”.

Despite the scant mention of the article, Mr Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer insisted “there’s 100 per cent commitment to Article 5“.

That wasn’t the only time when Trump ruffled globalist feathers during his stay in Brussels. Instead, he highlighted NATO’s decision to invoke the article for the only time after 9/11 and said the USA would “never forsake the friends that stood by our side”.