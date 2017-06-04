In her rare speech, Melania noted she would never forget the women and children she met during her nine days on the road in the Middle East and Europe.

“A very proud nation salutes you”, he said. On his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the United States president stated that the Palestinian leader “assured me he’s willing to reach for peace with Israel in good faith”, and told the crowd that “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured me that he too was ready to reach for peace”.

The official, who has not been named, said that the United States should be “out front” when it comes the Paris Agreement.

And on NATO: “Other nations must pay more!”

The nine-day trip – Trump’s first as president – took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Belgium, along with a pair of stops in Italy.

From the exact moment she got off the plane in Saudi Arabia it became clear that Melania Trump had learned from predecessor Michelle Obama how important is the style factor. Trip was a great success for America.

Trump flipped traditional USA foreign policy upside down on his tour through the Middle East and Europe, coddling Middle Eastern leaders with questionable human rights records while demanding traditional European allies pay more for their defense. And Israeli [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu – he assured me that he’s ready to reach for peace.

Melania made a point to thank the troops for their service.

Those first three stops, though, was largely ceremonial – added relatively late as a way to emphasize Trump’s respect for the three Abrahamic religions.

US President Donald Trump described his first trip overseas as a “home run”.

Most disturbingly for allies, Trump did not personally affirm his commitment to Article 5, NATO’s mutual defense doctrine, after pre-trip signals from the White House that he would do just that.

European leaders have been pressuring him to stay in the pact during their meetings with him this week, arguing that America’s leadership on climate change is crucial.

Backing out of the climate accord had been a central plank of Trump’s campaign and aides have been exploring whether they can adjust the framework of the deal even if they don’t opt out entirely.

The President recapped his travels, calling the G7 and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meetings “tremendously productive” and touted economic deals made in Saudi Arabia.

Trump personally did not participate in any news conferences at all during the trip, and only took the occasional shouted question from reporters.

Besides reaching a decision on the climate agreement once back in Washington, Trump will also face a new crush of Russia-related controversies.

Both Cohn and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster refused to take questions about the latest Russia-related news report alleging Trump son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner had discussed setting up a secret back channel with Russian Federation during the transition period.