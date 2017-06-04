Trump eyes a White House overhaul

Mr Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in U.S. communications systems.

US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster in an off-camera interview saying back-channels aren’t unusual.

“It’s both normal in my opinion and acceptable”, he told ABC News on Sunday.

“Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organisations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing“. The link was not established, The Post reported. They said any secret communications could have left Kushner vulnerable to manipulation by Russian officials.

Following reports that top Trump adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner has come under Federal Bureau of Investigation scrutiny for allegedly attempting to set up a secret back channel that would allow the Trump transition team to communicate with Russian Federation, many Democrats – including Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee – said Kushner’s security clearance should be reviewed.

Back in Washington on Sunday afternoon, Ivanka Trump was spotted outside the White House, chatting with lawyer Marc Kasowitz before boarding an SUV together. Some Democrats have called for cancelling Kushner’s security clearance which he enjoys as a senior adviser to the president.

Before departing Italy for the U.S., White House officials refused to address the reports about Kushner.

Another story that broke while Mr. Trump was gone was one that said three leakers inside the White House had been identified, and that the President would be getting rid of them once he returned to the U.S. No names were revealed, but it has resulted in plenty of rumors across the political spectrum, especially more from conservative figures on social media, who publicly pointed the finger at aides whom they argued are not reliably supportive of the President.

“I can not think of any compelling patriotic reason why any American, let alone someone working for the White House, would create secret back-channel communications with the Russians”, said former Central Intelligence Agency operative Emily Brandwin. I think back to President Obama, for example, when he was trying to reboot the US relationship with Cuba.

The White House also grappled with reports that Kushner proposed setting up a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting.

He has not played a diplomatic role for Putin, which prompted questions about why he was meeting with Kushner during the transition, according to the Times, which cited current and former officials in its report.

While, this is the first time Kushner was slammed by a Republican, fellow GOP leader and South Carolina Sen.

“Any information flow into the government and then considered by the government, I won’t criticize that”, Kelly said. “If not, there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”.

Graham, who is leading a Senate Judiciary Committee inquiry into Russian cyberattacks on the 2016 presidential election, said it was “stunning” and not something that had been relayed to congressional investigators.

“Various news reports of attorneys vetting Donald Trump’s tweets are compliments of your #FakeNewsMedia & awful ‘sources, ‘” he wrote.

Trump, who was initially expected to stop by the PGA golf tournament hosted at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, made no public appearances Sunday.

Trump, meanwhile, spent Tuesday morning apparently bypassing his communications team, tweeting that Russian officials “must be laughing at the US” and renewing his criticism of Germany.

On the bombing investigation Trump wrote: “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the United Kingdom gave to US about Manchester was leaked”. “You know, there are many, many nuances of immigration policy that can be life or death for many innocent, vulnerable people around the world”, Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania) reportedly said in January after Trump signed an executive order to temporarily ban immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.