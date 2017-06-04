In addition to Jared Kushner’s meeting with Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak, congressional and federal investigators are also closely scrutinizing another meeting Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and top aide had during the transition period, the New York Times reported Monday. Days earlier, Trump blasted such stories as “made up”.

The media has continually reported on contact between Russian Federation and associates of Trump, which includes his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a trusted adviser of the president, The Washington Post reports.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, spoke in December with Russia’s Ambassador to the USA about establishing a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and Moscow to discuss strategy in Syria and other policy issues, according to three people with knowledge of the discussion. He added: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist”.

While a senior White House official characterized the conversation as being “general and inconsequential”, a bank official told ABC News the meeting was a “negotiation”. “For example, he also started conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia that led to the president’s recent successful worldwide trip”.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, Trump was back on USA soil and back on the defensive Sunday.

President Trump unleashed his frustration with the press and the probes into Russia’s connections with his team in a Sunday Twitter rant. After his surprise victory, Mr Trump insisted that he and Ivanka Trump take up jobs within the West Wing of the White House.

As he mulls changes, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, formally back into the fold.

Lewandowski’s return would be notable, given the fact that he was sacked by Trump after clashing with staff and Trump’s adult children.

Major issues await Trump.

Washington is waiting with bated breath for Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Trump as he oversaw an investigation into possible collusion between the Republican’s campaign and Moscow. Trump tried discrediting such sourcing in a series of Sunday morning tweets but retweeted the Fox News story anyway on Tuesday. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!” he wrote.

The unanswered questions about Russian Federation may add to declining USA relations with European allies.

Their talk, which took place in secret at Trump Tower after the billionaire businessman had been elected but while Barack Obama was still president, is at the center of accusations that also involve Mike Flynn. “Big benefits to all!” he said.