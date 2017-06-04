Trump had a “historic” trip to Middle East and Europe: WH

The demands come after Qatari state media last week published purported remarks by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, criticizing Gulf rhetoric against Iran and US foreign policy.

Gulf countries have made no official comment on the rift, which emerged after Trump’s first visit to Saudi Arabia and his meetings with Arab and Muslim heads of state since he took office.

On May 20, Trump sealed a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on his maiden foreign trip as the USA president.

Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, took a full 19-second pause before responding with a brief comment, saying that during this trip, the United States made “significant progress with Saudi and GCC partners in both making a strong statement against extremism“.

The State Department’s Stuart Jones has a long title: Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

His account of success in building ties with Saudi and other Muslim and Arab leaders matched the later White House briefing in substance, if not in Spicer’s hyperbolic language. She highlighted the founding of the new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Saudi Arabia.

This could be the most uncomfortable State Department press briefing moment yet.

“Clearly one source of extremism – one source – one terrorism threat is coming from Iran”.

While in Saudi Arabia, President Trump signed a $110 billion arms deal, the largest in USA history, despite the war crimes the Saudi military has carried out, with staunch Western backing, in Yemen. Trump’s willingness to accept Saudi Arabia’s honors and partnership against Iran appeared to contradict earlier criticisms he expressed about the oil-rich kingdom. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have framed their partnership as being necessary to counter the influence of Iran in the region, which they have criticized as being a destabilizing factor.

The rift has also prompted authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to block the main website of Qatar-based al Jazeera television, which Riyadh and Abu Dhabi see as critical of their governments.

Unlike Saudi Arabia, Iran considers itself an Islamic republic and has a significant Shiite Muslim majority. He called the move to step down a “personal decision” and said he wanted to avoid media attention, so that it wasn’t “confused with anything else”.