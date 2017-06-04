In one of the annual rites of every presidency, Trump traveled the short distance over the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who were killed in service to their country. “We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice and service, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind”.

The President’s first Memorial Day address comes as his administration is pushing back against reports his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner tried to set up secret communications with Russian Federation. Byers, 30, was killed on November 3, 2016, in a battle with the Taliban in northern Afghanistan.

But they also admitted to some frustration over the confusion in many people’s minds about the meaning of Memorial Day.

Once again, President Trump, after his successful nine-day trip overseas, did America proud, this time on the sacred US soil of Arlington National Cemetery.

Byers was on his third combat tour and, Trump said, ran through smoke and a hail of bullets to rescue an Afghan soldier when he was killed.

Chris’ widow, Jane, and father David Horton were among the guests seated on the grandstand during that ceremony.

Kelly is the son Homeland Secretary and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly.

Robert Kelly, 29, was killed in a roadside bomb blast in 2010 during a foot patrol in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment.

Secretary Kelly himself made headlines this weekend, downplaying the significance of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner looking to open a backchannel line of communication with Russian Federation during the transition.

Trump first placed a wreath in Arlington at the Tomb of the Unknowns a day ahead of his inauguration.

President Donald Trump has visited a section of Arlington National Cemetery where US military members killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.

“Here at this hallowed shrine, we honour the noblest among us, the men and women who paid the ultimate price for victory and for freedom”, ABC News quoted Trump as saying on Monday. “That’s why it’s so important that we preserve Arlington for the next generation”, according to Cotton, a former U.S. Army captain.

President Trump is also responding to North Korea’s latest provocations, including a short-range ballisitc missile fired Monday. Also in attendance is White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.