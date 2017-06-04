“While we can not know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying-will always be there, Thank you”, Trump said.

“Every time you see the sun rise over this blessed land, please know your fearless sons and daughters pushed away the knife and delivered for us all that great and glorious dawn”, Trump said. “Their story is one of selflessness, it is one of courage, and it is one of sheer commitment”, he said.

In his speech, he mentioned Andrew D. Byers, a Green Beret captain, who was stationed at Fort Carson and died in Afghanistan. A good number of people on Twitter found this inappropriate, and took issue with Trump adopting what appeared to be such a celebratory, joyous attitude during a Memorial Day event. Bob Dole, who suffered permanently crippling injuries as a member of the 10th Mountain Division in a battle with the German army in Italy in World War II. “But their story is also one of extraordinary sacrifice”.

Their sacrifices and the sacrifices of the families and friends must have meaning, the general said. He recognized by name people in attendance who had contributed USA militarily efforts. “They were people who embodied the most important values and traditions of our nation”. We can not repay them.

Noting that “I always call him ‘general, ‘” Mr. Trump said Mr. Kelly “understands more than most ever could, or ever will, the wounds and burdens of war …”

“Standing next to Defense Secretary James Mattis, Trump started mouthing along to the Star-Spangled Banner right around the “. rockets’ red glare.” line.

“They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old”, the secretary read.

Through its Service members and Veterans Initiative, the Department of Justice is working tirelessly to ensure that all members of our military receive the legal and constitutional protections that they have fought so hard – and so valiantly – to help secure.

“Chris sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers and to protect all Americans”, Trump said. “The photograph that goes wherever you do – the picture fades, but the person in it does not. Some things are as Plato said: ‘good and true and handsome'”.

Gen. Mattis made the especially appropriate point that it is not this world-renowned plot of land overlooking the Potomac River and the nation’s capital that gives Americans reason to remember and revere the service members buried there. “Unite your sorrow to their awesome objective”, he said.

Sticking closely to his prepared text, Trump offered no insight into his thinking about how to proceed in the various wars that the United States is now fighting, including the battle against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria or the war in Afghanistan.