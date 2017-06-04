Trump interviews for Federal Bureau of Investigation chief are chaotic — Reuters sources

The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

Top Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee warned the White House that if President Donald Trump blocks former FBI Director James Comey from testifying in a hearing, they would consider it an effort to “obstruct the truth from both Congress and the American people”. It would not work.

Democrats are likely to press the former director on whether he viewed the President’s comments as an effort to obstruct justice – an impeachable offense – and Republicans are likely to press Comey on why he did not make his concerns about his conversations with Trump known before he was sacked.

Executive privilege is not a well-defined legal concept.

But when pressed if Trump would invoke executive privilege, Conway said, “The president will make that decision”.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had the expectation of privacy. But such a maneuver would likely draw a backlash and could be challenged in court, they said. Although some documents were protected in that case, most were not.

President Barack Obama invoked executive privilege in a bid to stop Congress from seeing records about Operation Fast and Furious, a botched gun-smuggling investigation that lost track of about 1,400 guns. No court has ever allowed a president to use executive privilege to cover his own possible wrongdoing. The Fast and Furious case is a great example. “He can’t put somebody in jail for violating executive privilege, and he can’t fire him, because he’s already been fired”. Just like the travel ban litigation, it looks like Trump’s mouth has again foreclosed a legal defense he may really need. There is only one reason I can think of – Trump lied.

Critics have charged that Trump was seeking to hinder the FBI’s investigation by dismissing Comey. He said the committee hearing was just set and “it has to be reviewed”. But is it true? And as early as February, Trump discussed concerns he had with Comey’s handling of Clinton’s email scandal.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Whether the meeting was about business or politics, critics say it raises questions. The White House has denied those characterizations. The GOP staffer, who was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the chairman has the authority to sign off on subpoenas and that all the committee rules were followed.

“I have not spoken to counsel yet”, Spicer said.

But being anxious about potentially embarrassing testimony is not a sufficient basis to invoke executive privilege.

Mueller’s Department of Justice probe will also investigate whether Russian Federation meddled in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. It’s highly unlikely a court would prevent Comey, who is now a private citizen and no longer a government employee, from talking. I would again repeat that his most recent sworn testimony had to be corrected nearly immediately, ‘ Conway said.

Comey will testify in an open session beginning at 10 am.