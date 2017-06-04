Trump is going back on a big Israel campaign promise

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) has welcomed a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to keep the U.S. embassy in Israel in the city of Tel Aviv instead of relocating it to Jerusalem.

“Will those who criticized President Obama for not moving the Embassy make their voices just as loud and just as strong when it comes to President Trump’s failure to move the Embassy?”

Trump’s decision, the minister affirmed, highlights the US Administration’s respect to its partners’ views. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of an independent state.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump signed a waiver delaying the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Clearly, extending the waiver will be a live issue every six months, not a mere formality. White House officials said the president signed the waiver in an effort to encourage peace. Reports earlier this week alleged that Trump lambasted Abbas during their meeting in Bethlehem because Abbas disappointed him regarding his involvement in anti-Israel incitement.

Move the Embassy or not to move it?

During his presidential campaign, Trump made a provocative promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem, breaking a long-held American policy.

Trump only announced his decision now even though he was in Jerusalem last week as part of his first overseas trip since he took office.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said the Kingdom commends the USA president’s decision to seek a peace agreement that ends the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and contributes to achieving peace and stability in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed the U.S. leader to the city last week, expressed disappointment at the delay but made it clear he still values Mr Trump’s support.

Trump clearly believes he can succeed where others have failed in negotiating a genuine Middle East agreement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed a slight regret for Trump’s decision in front of the public. “But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

Israel has claimed the entire, undivided city of Jerusalem as its capital after taking control of its eastern portion of the city in the Six-Day War of 1967.