During his trip, Trump snubbed pressure from G7 allies to sign up to upholding the 2015 Paris climate accord and berated 23 of Nato’s 28 members, including Germany, for “still not paying what they should be paying” toward the funding of the alliance.

When Trump returned over the weekend from the first foreign trip of his presidency, his aides hailed the tour as a success and a sign of renewed and bolder United States leadership on the world stage.

Gabriel said on Monday that “anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk”.

‘We’ve never seen before at this point in a presidency such sweeping reassurance of American interest and the inauguration of a foreign policy strategy created to bring back the world from growing dangers perpetual disasters brought on by years of failed leadership, ‘ Spicer said. But we have to know that we Europeans must fight for our own future and destiny.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”, Trump wrote, in his flamboyantly undiplomatic style.

Merkel called it “very unsatisfactory” and said, “We have a situation of six against one”.

At a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting on Thursday, he lambasted 23 of the 28 members – including Germany – for “still not paying what they should be paying” towards the funding of the bloc.

After an unsatisfactory G7 summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday made a campaign speech in a Bavarian beer tent, grumbling Europe’s alignment with the USA and Britain. “I’ve experienced that in the last few days”. “This means working in friendship with the USA, the United Kingdom and neighborly relations with Russian Federation and other partners'”.

“This takes nothing away from the importance of our trans-Atlantic ties and our alliance with the United States, but the importance we put on these ties can not mean that we abandon fundamental principles such as our commitment to fight climate change and in favor of open societies and free trade”, he said.

In response to her comments, Britain said it would be a “strong partner” to Germany. He added the U.S. president was undermining the peaceful cooperation of nations based on mutual respect and tolerance.