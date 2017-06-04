Trump lobbies for travel ban, offers condolences

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017.

“We have now taken over 30 patients to five hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge“.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Trump’s Travel Ban, as well as his initial tweet in the wake of the most recent London attacks, only further the public’s association of terrorism with all citizens Middle Eastern countries, which couldn’t be more inaccurate.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the “terrible incident” in the capital is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism“.

Three attackers, wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police.

Authorities declared the incident a terrorist attack.

THIS is the moment pub goers are told to get to the floor as three terror knifemen run rampage through central London.

A witness on the bridge told CNN a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped south across the bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway.

The president also offered his condolences over the “brutal terror attacks”, which police said also left at least 20 people wounded. Jones later said she saw a man being arrested by police.

Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge.

Soon after, reports came in of stabbings around Borough Market, just steps away from the bridge.

“Throughout the whole way across the bridge, there were people littered across bleeding”.

Witnesses have said a white van mounted the pavement and ran over pedestrians. “I hid in a restaurant basement for about an hour”. Three men then launched a frenzied knife attack in the nearby Borough Market.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Eyewitnesses told BBC home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds they saw between two and four people getting out of the van after the attack on the bridge and running towards Borough Market. A man entered the restaurant with a huge knife and stabbed a waitress in the neck.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

“A woman was staring at them and they started stabbing her”. One wore “this sort of belt”, he said.

He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known. The men went down the street, so Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters.

“They headed down towards Southwark Cathedral towards the bar, and starting running at people”.

“There was a guy with a big knife, I mean, I mean, a big knife”, Andrew told LBC Radio.

He added that they waited in the kitchen for “quite a while” before they were evacuated.

“After that (came) the whole shooting match of ambulances and police”. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

The page is called, “The Attack in London, United Kingdom”, and individuals can check in as safe.

Police said earlier they were also responding to an incident in the Vauxhall area a few miles away but later confirmed it was not connected to the London Bridge attacks.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are also responding to an incident in Borough Market.

City transportation officials announced traffic on the bridge was shut down in both directions. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the courageous first responders”, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.