Trump misunderstood MIT climate research, university officials say

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has often expressed concern over climate change, has slammed US President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

A top European Union official said the EU and China believe Trump made a grievous error.

But “countries like India would not do anything that is not equitable”, he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while the United States should have remained in the 2015 deal, he would not judge Trump. Pence insisted the US has already shown “real leadership” and “real progress” by somewhat reducing carbon emissions over the last decade.

Exxon also faces pressure from shareholders, who voted this week for more disclosure about the impact of climate-change regulation on Exxon’s business.

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.

As well as the leaders of the four European countries, political leaders from across the globe have reacted with condemnation and shock after Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. will abandon the landmark global climate change deal. In response, Cuomo issued an executive order mandating that NY abide by the standards of the climate accord, and created a coalition with the governors of California and Washington to seek to get other states to abide by the standards. “It is so refreshing to have a president who just stands without apology for the American people, for the American economy, and for America’s interests in the world first”, Pence said, arguing that America’s commitment to the Paris accord – which aims to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions – “put a real burden on our economy and on our people”.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron turned Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan on its head, saying in a rare English-language statement that it was time to “make the planet great again”. “There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement”, Juncker told the conference before the meeting with Li and European Council chief Donald Tusk.

The joint statement, the first between the China and the European Union, commits them to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and helping raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions.

China, the world’s largest polluter, has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas as Trump has isolated the United States on many issues.

The newly-elected French leader issued a statement following the announcement, calling Trump’s decision a “mistake both for the US and for our planet”. China has overtaken the U.S.in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources. In the upper chamber, three of 52 GOP senators vocally backed the Paris agreement.

And when another reporter pressed the official on whether Trump agrees with many scientists that human activities are driving up global temperatures, the official sidestepped the query.

President Trump had previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage United States manufacturing.

In television interviews the morning after Trump’s announcement, Vice-President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, defended Trump’s decision as a reassertion of America’s sovereignty. It is hard to gauge Pruitt’s sincerity here, as he has personally expressed the belief that carbon emissions resulting from human activity do not significantly contribute to climate change.

According to the agreement, by 2025, the United States was to reduce gas emissions by 26-28% in comparison with the levels seen ten years ago.

That figure was agreed before the US withdrawal announcement. The executive secretary of the Framework Convention on Climate Change calls the money “crucial”.

– Jeff Immelt the CEO of General Electric tweeted to say that businesses must not depend on the government and “must now lead“.

“They will find in France a second homeland”, he said.

Still, the idea of a global climate change deal picks at the traits that define the Republican Party’s views on the problem – distortion of the science, heavy funding from the fossil fuel industry, growing strains of nationalism, commodity-based regional economies.