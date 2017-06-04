Trump on China, India and Coal

“Despite this, the tech industry’s determination to innovate and problem-solve for the threats posed by climate change and generate clean energy opportunities that create jobs and grow our economy remains unchanged”. May noted that Japan and Canada – fellow members of the G-7 group of rich industrialized nations – also were not signatories, but like Britain remain committed to the Paris agreement.

Trump announced on Thusday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, making it one of of three countries not to follow it.

Cook reportedly sent a letter to Apple AAPL, +0.27% employees expressing his disappointment over Trump’s decision and recommitting the company to its own pro-environment initiatives.

“Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement is a mistake of historic proportions, putting our country and, indeed, our entire planet at risk”.

Trump’s announcement and Musk’s response came just hours before Hawthorne-based SpaceX was set to launch a supply mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As NPR has reported, “the only other countries not part of the agreement are Syria, which is in the midst of a civil war, and Nicaragua, which argued that the Paris accord did not go far enough to curb global emissions”.

“I don’t know if you guys caught my confirmation process or not, but … that confirmation process I indicated that in fact global warming is occurring, that human activity contributes to it in some manner”, Pruitt said.

In an interview on Thursday, the president of the World Coal Association, Benjamin Sporton, told Reuters that he had mixed feelings about Trump’s announcement, adding he was eager to see a usa policy that actively promotes a place for coal in the global energy mix.

Trump said he was pulling out of the landmark global agreement to put “America first” as it was too costly, but that he would consider renegotiating what he called a bad deal.

While Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump’s decision would prompt Russian Federation to rethink its own stance, the Kremlin suggested the withdrawal could be fatal to the pact.

The reaction around the world to Mr. Trump’s decision was swift.

“This is not the type of leadership Britain needs either to negotiate Brexit or stand up to defend our planet in an era of climate change“.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to reaffirm their stance on global warming.

The president’s decision is fundamentally shifting alliances around the world.

“The US is a contributor to the green climate fund“.