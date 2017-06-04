Trump Petitions Supreme Court To Review Travel Ban

The Administration is asking the court to let the ban go into effect while the arguments over its constitutionality proceed.

In its filing, the government asked the top U.S. court to rule on the legal standing of Trump’s order, appealing a ruling by the federal Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a nationwide block of the travel ban. NPR’s Carrie Johnson has been reporting on this, and she is with us now to talk about it.

“There’s an argument that some provisions of the order expire in mid-June”, notes Kate Shaw, ABC News’ Supreme Court contributor.

JOHNSON: A few things. The administration also wants to halt the US refugee program for 120 days.

“It’s a very important basic principle of America, and I think even the conservatives justices, at least one or two of them … will side with the argument that liberty is so important that you can not ban a group of people just due to their faith in a blanket way – it’s absolutely unconstitutional, in my view”. And that court majority said the travel ban drips with religious intolerance.

“We have asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and are confident that President Trump’s executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the Nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism“, said Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores in a statement. They say the Constitution makes clear that federal executives control immigration, while immigration laws say the president may “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens” if he thinks they “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States”. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gorsuch insisted he would not be a rubber stamp for any president when asked about Trump’s statements criticizing judges who ruled against the travel ban.

Kennedy also has been the focus of speculation that he may soon retire, yet another wild card that could unsettle the court’s consideration of the Trump policy.

At issue is whether the ban violates the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment, the Due Process Clause of the Fifth and 14th Amendments, and the ban on nationality discrimination in the issuance of immigrant visas contained in a 65-year-old congressional law. Even if the justices agree to take on a complete review, it likely would not happen until the fall, since the court will recess for the summer later this month.

Trump’s original executive order banned entry for 90 days to citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

And then of course, Kelly, the court’s also going to have to consider whether it wants to hear this – the meat of this dispute and vote on that. Granting the stays would revive the ban while the justices decide how to respond to the petition.

“The ability to come into the United States of America is a privilege, not a right“, Pence said Friday morning on ‘Fox & Friends’. What’s that one about?

The case thus presents the Supreme Court with the opportunity to issue a major constitutional ruling on the scope of presidential power.

The Supreme Court may well refuse to take this case, “because it’s a time-limited order”, said Anil Kalhan, law professor at Dexel University Kline School of Law.

It also asked the Supreme Court to lift another US-wide injunction issued by a federal judge in a separate case based in Hawaii.