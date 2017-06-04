Trump points to travel ban after reports of London attacks

Israel condemned on Sunday an attack in London that killed seven people and wounded some 50 others late on Saturday.

Writing on Twitter, they said: “We suspended dynamic pricing as soon as we heard about the incident, as we did previously with Westminster and Manchester”.

British broadcaster BBC radio said witnesses described people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves.

A taxi driver called Chris told LBC said he saw men armed with foot-long knives after a van drove on to the pavement. Three major London hospitals said that they were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.

“It was swerving from side to side”.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Ms May said.

“It hit one person about 20 foot (six metres) in the air”. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, he said.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”.

Police fired shots in another incident at Borough Market with several stabbings, according to reports.

“For those of us seeking to serve the people of this country, it is our duty to drive the dialogue on how best to confront and defeat this brand of terrorism”. He said he saw someone jump into the water to avoid being hit. “It was a rampage”. We went toward Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar).

Alex Shellum told Fairfax Media that he was at the Mudlark pub underneath London Bridge at about 10 p.m. when a woman entered bleeding from the neck. Police boats were searching the river – apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge. It was 30 minutes before police came to escort them out.

They were later asked to leave with their hands on their heads. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died and the many who have been injured. Police said they shot dead all three attackers. Three suspects were shot dead by the police.

Gerard Kavanar, 46, who lives by Tower Bridge, told AFP: “There was lot of chefs in white costumes, one had blood on his shoulder”.

–Police say the van continued onto Borough Market where there have been reports of multiple stabbing.

The London Ambulance Service said 48 people had been transported to five hospitals across the British capital. He was one of the first on the scene to respond to emergency phone calls from the public.

“Throughout the whole way across the bridge, there were people littered across bleeding”.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks – many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut – locals were quick to offer assistance. “And then there was a man with a knife, he was running”, said Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name.