Trump Postpones US Embassy Move To Jerusalem

Although Trump’s move keeps the embassy in Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future, the White House said the president wasn’t abandoning his repeated pledge to move it. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was merely delaying the move while the administration tries to advance a new peace process.

With a deadline looming, Trump made the decision to defer action on the embassy “to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America’s national security interests”, the White House said.

In 1995, the U.S. Congress approved the Embassy Act in Jerusalem, which recognizes the city as the capital of Israel.

Trump was under pressure not to move the embassy by Arab and European leaders who felt it would hinder peace talks with the Palestinians, who claim Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

“The focus is on how upsetting it’d be to Palestinians if the United States recognized Jerusalem as the Jewish capital”, Oren said during Trump’s visit to Israel.

INSKEEP: Even though other presidents have also promised during their campaigns that they would move the embassy.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara hosted President Trump and First Lady Melania at their home last week in Jerusalem.

The President also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

“As much as he wanted the move to occur”, former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro wrote on Twitter, “he didn’t want it forced when it could disrupt the overriding strategic goal of completing successful negotiations [with] the Palestinians”.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that it believes all embassies should be in what it called Israel’s “eternal capital”.

The decision is a blow to Israeli hardliners and their supporters in the USA, who had hoped Trump’s presidency would shift the US toward a fuller embrace of Israeli priorities.

The pro-Western kingdom had warned that such a move was a “red line” that it would bolster extremists if crossed. Jordan is the custodian of a major Muslim holy site in east Jerusalem, an area captured and annexed by Israel in 1967 and sought by Palestinians as a capital.

INSKEEP: Why would the Israelis not push for this, more trouble than it’s worth?

During the presidential campaign, Trump often spoke about moving the embassy. “But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

J Street in a statement, welcomed Trump’s decision to sign the waiver, calling it “in keeping with 20 years of bipartisan policy” since the passage of the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act. Why is that? What prevents – what are the political realities of doing that, moving the embassy?

Palestinian leaders, Arab governments and Western allies had urged Trump not to proceed with the embassy relocation, which would have upended decades of US policy by granting what would have been seen as de facto USA recognition of Israel’s claim to all of Jerusalem as its capital.