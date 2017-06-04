Trump praises troops as White House grapples with Kushner report

Corker said it appears to him that Kushner is “not a target, so I think I would just wait”.

“There ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, whether he was candid”, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, the NY Daily News reported.

In recent weeks, the president’s relationship with his son-in-law, the most stable partnership in an often unstable White House, is showing obvious signs of strain.

In the days that followed, Trump allegedly made several snarky remarks about Kushner’s family, the Times reported citing two aides.

Per a White House official, the plan was always for them to depart after the first part of the trip, during which the President spoke to three of the world’s biggest religions in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican.

The Post reported that Kislyak was taken aback by the suggestion of allowing an American to use Russian communications gear at its embassy or consulate – a proposal that would have carried security risks for Moscow as well for as the Trump team. The federal authorities are concentrating on his meeting with Kislyak and a Russian banking executive last December.

The White House is preparing to establish a “war room” to combat mounting questions about ties between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign, a scandal that has threatened to consume his young presidency.

Trump marked his return to the US this weekend with a flurry of Twitter posts about a Republican health care overhaul, a double-murder in OR, the North Korean missile test and several messages lashing out at the “fake news” media after not holding a press conference once during his overseas trip. Trump’s posts attempted to discredit which sourced anonymous USA officials, calling them “fake news”. So reports the Washington Post. McMaster said the report about Kushner’s request for back-channel communications with Russians is “not something that we’ve been involved with or that I have any knowledge of”, adding that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer could address the matter later. Michael Flynn, since fired as the president’s national security advisor for his Russian associations, was also at the meeting.

Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, seven current and former USA officials told Reuters. Kushner’s attorney, Jamie Gorelick, told Reuters that Kushner “has no recollection of the calls as described”.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was “more than willing to answer any and all questions” following reports of his meetings with Russian officials, according to a top United States official.