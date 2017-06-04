Trump Pullout From Paris Accords Puts US Interests First – Ex-Senate Adviser

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was disappointed over President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord and said: “The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote worldwide security”. “They know it will continue to shackle our economy”, said Mr Pruitt, who serves as Mr Trump’s environment protection agency administrator.

New York State, California, and Washington State have formed an alliance to work on reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are leading to rising global temperatures.

True to his word, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the president’s economic advisory council.

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of US conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

“We just have to show consistent leadership and can’t be “willy nilly” entering and exiting agreements“, Stanton said. Trump now wants to reverse this under the garb of protecting American jobs.

Some corporations that had supported the Paris agreement were quick to signal that Trump’s decision would not change their plans.

Along with Mr Trump, Mr Pruitt and White House press secretary Sean Spicer were among those who refused to answer repeated questions on the subject. “We’ve led with action, not words”, Pruitt said.

Northwestern University has signed an open letter to the worldwide community to endorse actions being taken at the state and local levels to address climate change in support of the Paris Agreement. In recent years, in fact, it has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Thus, Trump argued that the trade-offs come down against the agreement, while Trump critics argue that the trade-offs come down in favor of the accord.

McNally said he is skeptical about the president’s promises to revive manufacturing and coal mining jobs nearby in southeast Ohio.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

A long-scheduled meeting on Friday between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels was dominated by Trump’s decision.

A number of figures from US industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move. The U.S. would obviously have much more capacity to influence the choices, views and efforts of others if we were part of that conversation.

President Trump has made a decision to pull the USA out of the Paris Agreement.

Trump’s action also signals possible willingness to start playing hardball on renegotiating bad trade agreements.

Even the legal structure of the deal has American fingerprints.

In an interview on CNBC on Friday, Cohn said the move was part of the administration’s efforts to boost U.S. economic growth and help companies by increasing demand for USA goods, along with other efforts targeting regulations, taxes and infrastructure.

“The outlook for USA energy production will be determined far more by market conditions, like the price of oil and gas, than by scrapping the Obama-era environmental regulations”, Bordoff said. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, said Trump, adding that the new agreement must ensure “fair” treatment to the United States, its business, its workers, and its taxpayers. Britain will hold a general election on June 8.

So why the hysteria now, since the Paris agreement, like Kyoto, places demands on the developed world, led by the US, that it does not on the developing world, led by China?