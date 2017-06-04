Trump pulls United States out of Paris climate agreement

“As a business leader concerned with creating American jobs, I disagree with the decision to exit the Paris Accord“, Plank said in a statement issued Friday morning.

Through crestfallen, Trudeau reiterated to the president “Canada’s continued commitment to working internationally to address climate change“. He said they “will bet on the green economy, because the green economy is the good economy, it is the economy of the future”.

As President Donald Trump explained his rationale for withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, he cited research that seemed to suggest the global emissions cuts agreed to under the deal wouldn’t make a significant difference in worldwide temperatures.

The newly-elected French leader issued a statement following the announcement, calling Trump’s decision a “mistake both for the usa and for our planet”.

On “The Story” tonight, Gen. Jack Keane pointed out that Kerry took the lead for the USA on the Paris agreement, in addition to the Iran nuclear deal, both of which he called “lousy”.

Supporters of the accord called Trump’s move a blow to worldwide efforts to curb the warming of the planet that threatens far-reaching consequences for this century and beyond.

“Effectively what one can do is to alter United States obligations within Paris Accord”.

“The bulk of the decisions which drive USA climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society”, Bloomberg wrote in a draft letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

May’s office says she spoke to President Donald Trump after his announcement and “expressed her disappointment with the decision”.

But the Paris agreement is not as polarising as other climate change issues, and a recent poll by Yale University found that nearly half of Mr Trump’s supporters think the United States should take part in the agreement.

After the USA withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter on Friday, “Thank you Trump“. Trump said he’s willing to renegotiate and re-enter the agreement when he believes it better serves the interests of Americans. Malloy said that CT is “a national leader in combatting climate change” and has no intention of slowing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.