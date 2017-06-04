Trump rejects moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem _ for now

“I regret the decision to postpone the embassy transfer, but it is certain that President Trump will keep his promise and transfer the embassy to the capital of Israel“. Under a 1990s law passed by Congress, the president must move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem or the State Department loses half its funding for overseas facilities.

While the White House had signaled the president would sign the waiver, Trump repeatedly vowed during his White House bid to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a pledge welcomed in Israel.

Of the embassy, Spicer said, “The question is not if that move happens, but only when”. The White House described Trump’s waiver as a move to improve chances for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, but the relocation also risked igniting tensions across the Middle East.

In a statement, the office of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that far from helping peace, the signing of the waiver would hamper it.

“We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem”, he said in a March 2016 speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Numerous leaders, including Palestinian officials, told Trump that establishing the embassy in Jerusalem would harm the U.S.’s ability to help broker the “ultimate deal” in peace talks.

But the news was welcomed by Palestinian officials as an “important positive step” that illustrated that the USA was serious about promoting peace.

“As much as he wanted the move to occur”, former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro wrote on Twitter, “he didn’t want it forced when it could disrupt the overriding strategic goal of completing successful negotiations [with] the Palestinians”.

“Though Israel is disappointed that embassy will not move at this time, we appreciate today’s expression of President Trump’s friendship to Israel and his commitment to moving the embassy in the future”. The Old City and what is now known as the West Bank were held by Jordan until the June 1967 war.

Israel sees Jerusalem, home to some of the holiest sites in the Jewish religion, as its undivided capital but the Palestinians want East Jerusalem as capital of a future, independent state.

“We are ready to start the consultation process with the USA administration”, he said after Trump’s announcement.

When Israel was established a year later, the US and other countries based their embassies in the Tel Aviv area instead of Jerusalem, out of respect for the United Nations plan.

Kuperwasser’s briefing of Israeli lawmakers follows President Donald Trump’s recent rebuke of Palestinian leaders in a joint press conference with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. The last waiver was signed by former President Barack Obama six months ago. “The Jerusalem embassy issue is more for Pence’s evangelical base than the Trump base”, said Goldenberg.