Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, May 28 pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation last week, according to Reuters.

Europe must step up as a player in world affairs, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday, signalling that the European Union needs to take control of its destiny in the era of US President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to discuss her vision for expanding the country’s strategic partnership with India during a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Monday evening, when the two leaders meet at the Baroque castle of Meseberg, 65 km north of the capital.

Addressing a crowd at an election rally in Munich, Merkel said that in the last few days, she had “experienced” that Germany and other European countries no longer can “completely rely on others”. On Sunday she said Germany and Europe wanted friendly relations with the USA and United Kingdom as well as with other regional powers, such as Russian Federation.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel accused Trump and his administration of working “against the interests of the European Union” with its policies.

“Merkel’s comments today are a reminder that Trump’s failures are, while he’s president, also America’s failure, and damage America”, the conservative Trump critic William Kristol, who edits the Weekly Standard magazine, wrote on Twitter.

The American tycoon-turned-president backed a pledge to fight protectionism at the end of the G7 summit on Saturday, but refused to endorse the climate pact, saying he needed more time to decide. “Both (the German and Indian) governments are firmly committed to strengthening economic relations”, Modi said in an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper. “There was some discussion on climate change issues and the leaders discussed the possibilities including in the G 20 contact, there was exchange also on happenings in the worldwide arena”, said the MEA.

“And so all I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”, she said, according to the DPA news agency.

The Belt and Road Forum in Beijing earlier in May, where Germany was represented by its economy and energy minister, also featured in the exchange, during which the chancellor explained German participation and India reiterated its stand against the initiative, she said.

“You don’t want to be sitting too comfortably in Trump’s boat, or in Trump’s boat at all, because Trump’s not liked here”, she said.

He spoke to German newspaper Handelsblatt and said that Europe has been hit very hard by terrorism and that the European Union and countries in the region needed to play a major role in combating it with the help of the United Nations.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest U.S. arms deal in American history.

Trump did not hold a news conference after the summit but later tweeted that he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord this week.

“I’ve never seen her in 12 years give up on anything”, she said.