Trump Reportedly Won’t Block Former FBI Director James Comey From Testifying

But earlier Friday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said indicated that Comey would testify, although she said it was up to the president whether he would invoke executive privilege. It’s possible that Congress could have sued the White House over a claim in order to get a judge to rule that Trump had waived the privilege by publicly characterizing the conversations already, but there seems to be no precedent for such an implied waiver.

If President Trump invokes the privilege, it could bar Comey from revealing private conversations he had with the president about the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation into Mike Flynn and Trump associates – and whether the president asked him to back off. “That actually weakens his argument against executive privilege”.

Donald Trump and James Comey.

Comey is widely expected to be asked about conversations in which the president reportedly pressured him to drop an investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose ties to Russian Federation are under scrutiny.

The White House has been buffeted by a series of negative headlines regarding the Russian Federation investigation and whether associates of President Donald Trump colluded with Russian Federation.

Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Comey was leading a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s USA presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign when the president fired him last month.

Ohlin said that if Trump invokes executive privilege and Comey testifies despite that, the administration has two avenues for recourse: an injunction before Comey’s testimony, or a prosecution afterward, neither of which would be very helpful for Trump.

And then on Friday – the day after Comey testifies before Congress – Trump will visit the Department of Transportation, where he will push for shorter review time in the way the federal government approves road and railways and other regulatory changes. But it has been invoked by presidents since George Washington to withhold private White House deliberations and records from Congress.

The paper also points out that President Obama used the privilege once while in office during a congressional inquiry into how weapons ended up with Mexican cartels. Trump’s public comments about Comey – including a series of critical tweets – would also hurt the case against executive privilege.

Democrats have said that Mr. Trump’s conversations with Mr. Comey show that the president was trying to obstruct the F.B.I.’s investigation into Mr. Flynn, who is under scrutiny for calls he had with the Russian ambassador and for work he did for a firm that had ties to the Turkish government.

On Wednesday, the president will travel to OH, the official said, where he will push to improve the efficacy of inland waterways, including revamping dams and lock systems that are key to the agriculture industry. A judge ruled past year that the Justice Department’s public disclosures about the controversy undercut the president’s executive privilege claim, saying that the Justice Department had already publicly revealed much of the information it said should be kept private. But in that specific case, it also found that public interest in getting to the bottom of Watergate took precedent over Nixon’s assertion of executive privilege.

If Comey refuses to testify, Congress could subpoena him and then find him in contempt of Congress.