The Republican president returned to the White House after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe that ended on Saturday (May 27) to face more questions about alleged communications between Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington. But Kelly said such back-channel communications don’t bother him and would not be harmful to USA security interests. But they did not dismiss the idea that the administration would go outside normal USA government and diplomatic channels for communications with other countries. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing”.

Congressional Democrats are demanding to hear directly from Kushner over allegations of the proposed secret back-channel. But Trump immediately railed against administration leaks in a flurry of tweets Sunday, calling them “fabricated lies”. Kushner joined Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, at the meetings with Kislyak at Trump Tower, which were apparently meant to create a back channel for direct Kremlin-Washington communications during the transition period, according to the Washington Post and others. Schiff said that if he had confirmation of the allegations, Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked. Leaked intercepts of messages from Russian ambassador… Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned amidst controversy over his own contact with Kislyak, also attended that meeting, according to the Post. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

On the bombing investigation Trump said: “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the United Kingdom gave to US about Manchester was leaked”.

Keeping with their tradition, American and Russian officials are attempting to brush off the news, asserting that there was nothing out of the ordinary in Kushner’s meetings with the Russians.

Mr Kushner, through his lawyer, has offered to cooperate with such investigations but has otherwise maintained a low profile since returning from the President’s trip several days early.

The back channel with Russian Federation could actually be a “good thing” as long the White House realizes the information coming in from Russian Federation may be false.

Trump has blasted leaked reports from anonymous sources as “fake news“.

Two White House officials said Trump and some aides including Steve Bannon are becoming increasingly convinced that they are victims of a conspiracy against Trump’s presidency, as evidenced by the number of leaks flowing out of government – that the crusade by the so-called “deep state” is a legitimate threat, not just fodder for right-wing defenders.