Hillary Clinton is quickly establishing herself as a legitimate challenge to Donald Trump for her total inability to move past November’s presidential election. So I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party.

Hillary Clinton says Russian hackers were “guided by Americans” in their assault on her presidential campaign. I get the nomination.

“I’m leaning Trump”, she added. “I think it’s important we learn the real lessons of this last campaign”.

Clinton clapped back at Trump in no time, dragging his most recent viral ” covfefe” tweet.

Democratic data gurus are lashing out at Hillary Clinton after she complained publicly that her campaign was hamstrung by a party that had out-of-date information on individual voters.

Clinton also blamed the entertainment industry, social media, the mainstream media fand even said Netflix had a role in her defeat. “OFA had no faith or confidence in the state parties so they created a whole separate organization, they took money away and centralized it in D.C. They gave us a great president for eight years, but we lost everywhere else”.

“He tweeted, “[For what it’s worth], the data operation Clinton “inherited” was the most robust data operation the DNC has ever seen, including during the Obama [re-election campaign]”. The tweet remained online for some 5.5 hours, sparking worldwide ridicule.

Clinton’s note was a reference to the sentence fragment Trump tweeted at 12:06 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, which simply read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“.

A former DNC official has slammed Hillary Clinton for saying the Democratic Party contributed to her election loss, calling the claim “f***ing bulls***“. He offered no further explanation.

The Department of Justice has appointed a former FBI director as a special counsel to head a separate, independent investigation. “Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, or colluding with?”

“They had to be ready for that and they had to have a plan for that, and they had to be given the go-ahead”, she said.

” ‘There she goes, “vast right-wing conspiracy”, ‘ now it’s a vast Russian conspiracy”, she said. “He dumped that on me on October 28, and I immediately start falling”.

Ellison said “we can’t re-litigate the past”, to which Brzezinski responded, “man”, seemingly mocking Ellison’s use of the word in casual conversation.

Clinton also accuses the White House of cooperating with Moscow to weaponizing technology to make her lose the campaign.