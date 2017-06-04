Trump’s cellphone diplomacy raises security concerns

According to official sources, US President Donald Trump provided world leaders with his personal phone number and told them to contact him directly.

Anonymous sources told the AP Trump has given his private cellphone number to leaders from Mexico, Canada and France. Trump also asked French President Emmanuel Macron to exchange personal numbers following their uncomfortable meeting in Brussels, reportedly asking “Do you want my cell phone so we can speak directly to each other?”

But so far, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly used that number.

While not as iconic as the MAGA hat, Trump’s cell phone is his most problematic accessory.

Trump’s unconventional style has once again sparked some outrage and concern.

While it is a common practice for people to call one another on their cellphones, calls between world leaders are a carefully managed ordeal.

Observers have criticised the controversial President’s move as it is a breach of diplomatic protocol, where world leaders communicate through secure lines with a scheduled approach. The freewheeling and impulsive Trump is also said to have expressed distrust of official channels by his act.

Trump’s use of a cell phone for official communications raises concerns about the security of such calls, which are usually set up by White House staff on secure phone lines. Experts say that even if Trump uses a government-issued cell phone, his calls are still vulnerable to eavesdropping.

But the latest revelation is unlikely to deter true Trump supporters, who have praised the Republican for his brash and undiplomatic leadership style.

Trump’s impromptu conversations with world leaders on a direct line, however, Tait wrote, would cut out the Department of State which works closely on bilateral relations, and potentially make “U.S. policy more dysfunctional and disjointed”. His remarks to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Russian diplomats have all leaked, presumably after notes of the conversations were circulated by national security officials.

In response to such reports, several individuals took to Twitter to mock Trump, turning the president’s decision into an internet meme, reports The Hill.