Trump’s cellphone use worries security experts

The Washington Post reported last week that Kushner and former national security advisor Michael Flynn met with Kislyak last December in Trump Tower to discuss setting up a secure communication channel to shield pre-inauguration talks from U.S. intelligence eavesdropping. The announced resignation of Mike Dubke, Trump’s relatively fresh communications director, this week suggests some form of White House communications shakeup is coming. He ended it nearly speechless, incapable or unwilling to answer even the most basic questions about President Donald Trump and the administration’s policies.

He said that he believes Trump’s presidential performance “has been quite poor” so far, but he added that Trump has grounds to say that the media is biased against him.

According to the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan group that provided the Trump transition with hiring advice, the White House has only been able to put forward nominees for 117 Senate-confirmed positions, even though there are 559 Senate-confirmed positions that are considered to be among the most important. Trump will also take more questions directly from the media.

The White House too has defended the role of Kushner, who is married to Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. The existence of the memo, written by Comey “immediately” after the meeting, was shared “with senior Federal Bureau of Investigation officials and close associates”, according to the report.

“I’m going to presume he did this at the behest of the President-elect of the United States”, Philip Mudd told CNN.

Kelly said he did not know if the reports were true, but added he supports attempts to foster communication with Russian Federation.

Another person whose name has been raised as a possible addition to the president’s team is David Urban, a prominent Republican lobbyist, who also spent time advising Trump’s campaign and has remained a trusted adviser.

The latest revelations to emerge last week involved Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner.

Raskin said calls by some Democrats to ease criticism on Kushner because he was seen as a moderate compared to Trump’s other advisers such as Steven Bannon have withered away.

All the officials demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal the conversations.

“Multiple reports now say that he discussed opening a secret line of communications that could be monitored by Russian intelligence but not American intelligence, which would be disqualifying”, he said.

“If I can be helpful, I’ve been very clear I want to make sure this president’s agenda gets done”, Lewandowski said during his Fox News appearance. His last day has not yet been determined.

“We are referring all matters regarding this to outside White House counsel”, Spicer said.

In today’s world of cyber espionage, cellphone security experts say such a policy is not only unorthodox, but risky.