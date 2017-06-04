Trump’s choice to abandon Paris pact puts U.S

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the governments of France, Germany, and Italy said in a joint statement.

When pressed about whether or not Spicer would be able to have a conversation with Trump about his views on climate science before the next press briefing, Spicer again demurred.

“In short, the agreement doesn’t eliminate coal jobs, it just transfers those jobs out of America and ships them to foreign countries”, Trump maintained in remarks that did not once refer to the widely-acknowledged fact that the United States has historically been the world’s biggest polluter with the largest carbon footprint in the global community, and the rest of the world, and the USA itself, has had to pay for American profligacy and addiction to hydro-carbons.

As one of the world’s top carbon polluters, the United States took a leadership role in the agreement under President Obama, who pledged to cut the nation’s emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin called for constructive dialogue, “If such a major emitter as the United States is not going to cooperate entirely then it won’t be possible to agree any deal in this area”. He suggested that foreign lobbyists pushed for the deal in order to secure an economic advantage over the US. That’s because big companies and U.S. states have said that they will go on with their own plans to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and energy markets continue to shift away from coal and toward renewable energies.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, he said.

Guterres strongly urged all the governments around the world to “stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris Agreement to the benefit of all of us”.

The consortium also estimates that U.S. emissions would remain relatively flat if Trump succeeds at rolling back those Obama policies, increasing the country’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030, compared with previous projections. Leaders of other industrialized nations have characterized Trump’s decision as a mistake with grave consequences and reasserted their commitment to the deal.

South Africa said the US has a “moral obligation” to support poorer countries in the global effort against climate change.

And supporters of the agreement in the US, which was painstakingly negotiated under the Obama administration, argued that even if that was possible, the damage to America’s reputation had already been done. He also warned that a border wall can not be built against carbon dioxide emissions. He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States as an unfair advantage.

Mr Trump has previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage U.S. manufacturing. California and its West Coast neighbors are not alone.

Trump’s rash decision creates the opportunity for India to lead the world in climate reduction. “They know it will continue to shackle our economy”, said Mr Pruitt, who serves as Mr Trump’s environment protection agency administrator. He offered to re-enter the agreement if new terms can be reached.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”, said Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who now serves as the U.N.’s special envoy on cities and climate change.