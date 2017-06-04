Trump’s climate doubts ignore U.S. military consensus on risks

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, Mr Bloomberg said, following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Furthermore, the US government calculates that the cost to the economy by 2040, had the USA chose to follow the Paris accord, would be nearing $3 trillion in lost GDP, as well as reducing overall household wealth by $7,000.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the U.S. embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!” As USA Today explains, the UNFCCC’s fund is set up such that industrialized nations contribute more to efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions in developing countries because such nations spew more pollutants into the atmosphere on a per capita basis than their poorer counterparts.

Please enter your email. “The Paris Agreement and taking strong action on climate change is good for future generations of explorers and is also good for our business – to stay competitive and protect our outdoor playgrounds”, Arne Arens, president of The North Face, said in a statement.

Moreover, the new coalition signifies that while America’s leadership may have abdicated its responsibility to fight climate change, its people are not. We truly do believe that we don’t have to make a choice between a clean environment or advancing innovation in energy technologies and low-priced energy.

Executives aren’t exactly straying from the mainstream when they say global warming is a problem.

Scott called Vermont a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management and said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “only strengthens our commitment and makes the work of states more important”.

He wasn’t alone. Within hours, the mayors of 68 cities representing 38 million Americans in both red and blue states had published a letter declaring their intent to defy Trump’s decision to exit the Paris accord.

In a long Facebook post, DiCaprio termed the US President’s action as “discouraging” and ask the world to challenge those who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths.

In the absence of leadership from Washington, states, cities, colleges and universities and businesses representing a sizeable percentage of the US economy will pursue ambitious climate goals, working together to take forceful action and to ensure that the USA remains a global leader in reducing emissions.

In television interviews the morning after Trump’s announcement, Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, defended Trump’s decision as a reassertion of America’s sovereignty.

Nicaragua has been part of worldwide agreements on climate change in the past. The main road to the U.S. Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, the world’s largest naval base, experiences chronic flooding, and electric and water utilities supporting the base are threatened every time the waters rise. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”.

Spicer gave short shrift to suggestions that Trump’s decision will lift China as a global leader.

A small group of sceptics, some of them in the White House, believe the Paris pact threatened business.

Trump’s decision showed that the administration cares about “our economy and jobs only”, Hescox added.

We pursue our goal by educating the leaders of tomorrow, conducting research that leads to innovative energy solutions, and engaging with decision-makers in the public and private sectors to turn this knowledge into practice. The U.S. Sierra Club, citing Trump’s endorsement of what he regards as clean coal, tweeted: “Clean coal, you can find that next to the unicorns and leprechauns”.