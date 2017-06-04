Trump’s climate doubts ignore United States military consensus on risks

Despite being met with angry reactions from world leaders, industry titans like Elon Musk and many in between, some politicians and Americans with their eyes on economics praised the president’s decision.

“The Obama administration’s unilaterally imposed Carbon dioxide emissions reductions under the Paris Agreement, adopted without congressional approval, were in need of major amendment”. If we are lucky, the climate will be less sensitive than scientists think is most likely; if we are unlucky, it will be more sensitive.

Besides climate change, other issues discussed at the summit included trade, investment, the migration crisis, North Korea and the security partnership in Africa. Citing research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the president said that even total compliance from all the nations involved in the accord-which hopes to limit global warming to 2°C by 2100-would only produce a “two-tenths of 1°Creduction in global temperature by the year 2100”.

Several major USA corporations, captains of industry and business groups urged Trump to honor the endangered agreement, with oil super majors ExxonMobil and Chevron among those reiterating their support for the accords.

In a joint statement, the European Union and China said climate change and clean energy “will become a main pillar” of their bilateral partnership.

“In fact, it not only disconnects us from the rest of the world, it makes us a follower instead of being a leader”, Eaves said.

Todd Stern, the Special Envoy on Climate Change during the Obama administration, said it was “extremely hard to imagine any country wanting to renegotiate [the agreement] because they felt the USA got a bum deal”.

“And Russia, when they set their targets, they set 1990 as their baseline, which allowed them to continue emitting more CO2″, Pruitt said.

According to the most recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. coal production in 2015 dropped over 10 percent and the average number of coal mine employees dropped by 12 percent, the lowest on record since the agency started collecting data in 1978.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said it will be up to other countries to negotiate a new climate deal with the United States, after Donald Trump announced he was pulling America out of the Paris Accord.

Trump said during his speech on Thursday that the Paris Climate Accord was “the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States”.

Trump described the Paris agreement as imposing “financial and economic burdens” on the U.S. He particularly takes issue with the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund, which helps poor countries meet the agreement’s goal of substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally. The main road to the U.S. Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, the world’s largest naval base, experiences chronic flooding, and electric and water utilities supporting the base are threatened every time the waters rise.