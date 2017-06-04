Trump’s condolences to British prime minister

Terrorists attacked two popular tourist attractions in London late Saturday night, British police said, the third time in under three months England has suffered a terrorist attack. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market.

Police sent out security advice to Londoners on Twitter saying “run, hide, tell” if they were caught in an attack.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee on Sunday, the Guardian reported. The BBC is reporting that more than one person has died.

The London Ambulance Service says at least 30 people have been taken to five hospitals.

The eyewitness told the BBC that a van veered from side to side along the bridge, slamming into groups of people, and even throwing one woman “20 feet in the air”.

A witness by the name of Mark Roberts spoke with CNN, and he said that the van’s crash looked intentional.

Earlier on March 24, London was struck by a terror attack that killed four people and left dozens injured in the city’s deadliest attack in over a decade.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, Will Heavan, a witness at the London Bridge attack, told Sky News.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge“.

– A separate incident in Vauxhall, two miles away, was not related to the other two incidents police said.

The three attackers shot by armed officers are all dead, police said.

Police treated injured on the bridge, buildings in the area were evacuated, and subway stations in the area were shut down.

The US embassy in London tweeted: “Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates“.

Many others were treated at the scene for less serious injuries, the ambulance service said.

The London incidents come less than two weeks after a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed almost two dozen people on May 22. In March, four people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

It also comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.