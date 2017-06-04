Trump’s exit from Paris accord is no big deal

It’s part of what former Vice President Al Gore is calling the “clean energy revolution” that would be crippled by pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. Offering a glimpse into his apparent anxiety over how he’s viewed on the world stage, Trump argued that the same countries practically begging him to stay in the Paris accord were in fact mocking the United States’ participation.

Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic worldwide agreement Thursday after months of teasing the action.

Friday, Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne admitted she was appalled.

Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor, Clean Arctic Alliance said: “It is unbelievable that Trump is pulling back on global consensus on the climate at a time when the Arctic is facing unprecedented change linked to climate and ocean warming”.

Despite the lofty objectives, when Trudeau signed the Paris accord he was widely criticized in Canada by environmentalists for selling out to an agreement that they said was far too lenient on greenhouse gas producers.

That Pruitt is in charge of the EPA, of all agencies, should tell you all you need to know about Trump’s true colors on climate change.

The deal – signed off in December 2015 by 195 countries – aims to limit global warming to well below 2C above pre industrial levels, a ceiling deemed risky by scientists.

Meanwhile, Pruitt, who has publicly questioned the science of global warming and who since taking office has systemically deconstructed numerous United States’ environmental regulations and protections, took pains to frame Trump’s withdrawal from the global accord as something done in the interest of the environment.

“In reality, Trump is more taking the risk to find himself facing a wall and to isolate himself”, he said.

The U.S. never ratified Kyoto through the Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

“Together, we will stand by the Paris Agreement, we will implement the Paris Agreement”.

Tillerson had reportedly been among the advisors encouraging Trump to remain in the deal, arguing that staying in was good for U.S. business while leaving would isolate the United States internationally. We want to make sure that they are heartened by the actions of American mayors in a bipartisan way. “We understand climate change is a serious threat that must be addressed by our entire global community, and the United States should continue to lead”.

Supporters of the decision in US believe pulling out of the pact will save jobs, unburden industries, and save money. Trump’s action is both economically and environmentally backward looking.

Moments after announcing the pull out, Trump himself tweeted: “My job as President is to do everything within my power to give America a level playing field”. By comparison, the United States invested $44 billion, while the European Union spent $49 billion, down from a 2011 peak of $123 billion.