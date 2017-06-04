Trump’s ire: London mayor, political correctness on security

In a series of tweets the morning after the London Bridge atrocity, Mr Trump said it was time to “stop being politically correct”, adding: “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

A short while later, police said 12 people had been arrested in Barking, East London, as officers continued to search a number of addresses in the area.

The search for missing loved-ones continues as 16-year-old Asya Mustafa, who was not heard from in the hours following the attack, was found safe, her family revealed.

At around 10:10 p.m, three terrorists in a white van mowed down pedestrians on the iconic bridge, then carried on to the market, where they left the vehicle and started attacking civilians with knives, she said.

“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”, the statement said.

Police said Sunday among those injured in the attack were a British Transport police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan police officer. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

The focus on cybersecurity was critical, he said.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing. About 35 minutes later, they tweeted about a police response at Borough Market, a popular restaurant and bar area south of the River Thames near London Bridge. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

‘But please don’t say you’ve heard she is ok when immediate family has not even been informed.

Four explosions – confirmed as controlled blasts by the police – were heard outside The Sun offices near London Bridge between 1:23am and 1:49am. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

She listed four areas where she said change needed to take place.

May earlier described the attacks as “dreadful”.

“They were trying to force their way into a restaurant”, he told ITV.

Police initially said officers were also responding to a third incident, in the Vauxhall neighborhood, but later said that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

“All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in the statement.