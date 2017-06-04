Trump’s Paris decision followed debate between moderates, anti-globalists

Supporters of the pact said Trump’s move meant the United States could no longer be trusted to fulfill worldwide commitments.

Need “more proof”? How about an in-depth look at how climate change is already affecting Minnesota? “I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve United States interests”, he said.

While travelling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.

It was immediately clear that there would be no renegotiating the Paris Agreement.

Trump’s rival and businessman Mark Cuban.

A good news analysis can be found on the New York Times front page.

The commitments made by countries in Paris, on their own, did not achieve sufficient reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to meet the agreed target.

“ACSI members are already investing to support a transition to a low carbon economy”, she said.

That so-called “carbon budget” gets narrower every year.

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, which includes Pittsburgh, voted for Hillary by impressive margins: 55.9% of the county went to Clinton, compared to just 39.5% for Trump.

“The Trump Administration has said its primary economic interest is in jobs, innovation and competitiveness”, said Richard Morningstar, former United States ambassador to the European Union and now director of the Global Energy Center at the Atlantic Council.

The Paris climate agreement “handicaps the United States economy in order to win praise from the very global activists… that have long sought to gain wealth at our expense”, Mr Trump said in the Rose Garden, before appearing to suggest something a bit more sinister was at work behind the scenes.

Voices supporting the Paris pact from US allies and the business community heated up their pressure campaign over the last week.

That’s assuming that the worldwide community remains committed to the 2 degree goal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state of NY was committed to complying with the Paris standards – which call for USA reduction of its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels – “regardless of (the capital city) Washington’s irresponsible actions”.

Trump said he is open to “begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accords or really an entire new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States”.

And what would a pull-out mean for those who voted for Trump, such as coal-miners?

The coastal Louisiana city faces a triple threat of subsidence, coastal erosion and sea level rise, Landrieu explained.

“We have coral reefs”.

Kushner, on the other hand, came around to the view that the standards set out in the agreement did not work for the USA economy, a senior administration official said.

Schellnhuber similarly puts that number at a few tenths of a degree Celsius under this scenario. It’s nearly like they are gaming the whole Paris agreement.

The president’s decision makes US one of three countries that have not signed on – the other two are Syria and Nicaragua. Though it won’t offset America’s unbridled emissions completely, Germany, China, and India will surpass the objectives they set in 2015, according to a United Nations report released in May.

The Paris Agreement is aimed at reducing risk to economies and lives everywhere, while building the foundation for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable world, it said.