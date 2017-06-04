Trump’s Speech On Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal, Annotated

“Mexico maintains its support and commitment to the Paris agreement to stop the effects of global climate change“, said Prime Minister Enqrique Peña Nieto. “If we can’t, that’s fine”.

“I don’t want anything to get in our way”.

Under the agreement, every country submitted a plan to lower greenhouse emissions and agreed to meet regularly and share progress.

Consistently in favour of pulling out were Bannon and Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, who was involved in writing Trump’s Paris remarks, and Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The backlash from leaders of large USA corporations contrasts with Trump’s statements saying the agreement’s restrictions would hurt American jobs and businesses.

Before leaving office, Mr Obama helped shepherd the landmark worldwide pact that commits all signatory nations to limiting global warming caused by carbon emissions.

Yesterday, Musk said he worked hard to convince Trump to stick with the accord. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States“.

China is now the world’s number-one energy consumer and greenhouse gas emitter, and should it combine forces with Europe it has the potential to lead the world and prevent other nations from following the U.S. down the path of inaction.

The U.S.is now the second biggest carbon dioxide polluter in the world after China, according to research from the World Bank.

But Trump’s decision doesn’t come as a surprise, since he had promised during his campaign to withdraw from the Paris agreement. Earlier on Thursday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quit two of the president’s business advisory councils after Trump announced his decision.

But within minutes of Trump’s speech, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement saying the Paris climate agreement was “irreversible” and could not be renegotiated.

“The world needs to know that President Trump does not speak for all Americans”.

U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. That local support come from policies that will be hard the Trump administration to change and will continue to drive demand for clean energy in the U.S. But Obama says he’s confident nonetheless that US cities, states and businesses will fill the void by taking the lead on protecting the climate.

“The Paris Agreement was simply a raw deal for America“, House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted.

“It is time to exit the Paris accord and time to pursue a new deal that protects the environment, our companies, our citizens and our country”, he said.

The president was accused by climate experts of ignoring the science, and of failing to see the opportunities of new clean technologies and of the jobs they provide.

The Weather Channel is airing a Paris Climate Agreement special on Thursday.

“The United States can’t remain an energy leader if we aren’t even at the negotiating table”, said Sen. He says the US should be “at the front of the pack”.