Trump’s Tweets May Start Being Vetted by Lawyers, WSJ Reports

Trump’s Sunday mini tweet storm represented a return to form for a president who largely refrained from tweeting anything provocative or controversial during his trip overseas last week.

New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, who has broken a number of stories about Trump (and been mocked on Saturday Night Live for it), responded to the president’s claims on Twitter.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Trump said his communications staff find it hard to keep up with him because he is such an active president, making it difficult for them to stand at the podium and talk to the press with with ideal accuracy. Trump tweets are infamous for making mincemeat of the “Mainstream Media” since the day he announced his candidacy.

In a May 26 report in the Wall Street Journal, an adviser to the president said that while a procedure to monitor Trump’s social media activity may be hard to implement, a plan to do so is under consideration.

For his final tweet of Sunday morning, it was back to Montana and the specific sins of the news media.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won?

He tweeted that “it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”. “#FakeNews is the enemy!” he tweeted at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Trump made no mention that Gianforte faces an assault charge stemming from an altercation with a reporter the day before the special election. After the victory, Trump praised Gianforte’s victory, calling it a “great win”. “I said last week we could do with a little less drama”.

In any case, it appears that any radical change in behavior out of the White House following Trump’s return, and certainly a filtering of Trump’s access to twitter is, if only for the time being, fake news.