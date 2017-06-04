Trump’s withdrawal from Paris deal risks job growth

“… Responsible policymakers should be honest about what’s going on in the U.S. coal sector – including the causes of coal’s decline and the unlikeliness of its resurgence – rather than offer false hope that the glory days can be revived”, says the Columbia report. However, the market tells us that this simply isn’t the case. This can be seen from the growth of solar and wind generation, especially at non-traditional entry points into the energy delivery model, such as directly within the local electricity distribution system.

The report also shows that solar led renewable capacity growth, increasing by a record 71 GW in 2016, outpacing wind energy, which spurted by 51 GW. This isn’t a insane developer just hoping to offload the project to someone else or a product company looking for a good headline. There has never been a better case for solar or wind energy development, even for organizations historically based on fossil fuels.

The White House has been careful not to offer specific projections on how many jobs will be created by these changes. Making the grid more capable of accepting solar and wind power, without the grid collapsing, is the challenge for our future if we want more alternative energy to supply our energy needs. Elsewhere, one of the largest US utility companies, American Electric Power, said yesterday that it has been shifting steadily toward more use of gas, wind, and solar, because those options are becoming increasingly affordable – and thus more popular with customers.

On Wednesday, U.S. coal stocks including Peabody Energy and Cloud Peak Energy were swept up in a broad commodity selloff that included natural gas and oil rather than anything Trump was planning to do on the Paris accord. However, it will build upon the Indian government’s Green Port initiative launched early previous year.

“From a commercial perspective, the Net Zero Energy target is important for energy security and mitigating the future risks in rising energy costs”, said Scott Gibson, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific for Kingspan Insulation.

Easily transferable skills – The skills that green energy workers pick up are easily transferable to a wide range of other industries, Additionally, they translate very well to other positions within the fast-growing renewable energy industry.

It may seem like a pipe dream to get all of our energy from solar, but the economics are what matters here. The falling cost of solar energy combined with federal tax credits have created a boom in solar jobs. If that changes, solar’s shine could dim. Again, the global market is glutted and prices are low.

“Coal-based capacities are facing competition, but we are not seeing them becoming irrelevant for some years to come and they will continue to serve the base-load demand”, said P.K. Pujari, secretary at the ministry of power. Then they used present costs of solar installations from the Department of Energy and calculated the probable return on investment.

President Donald Trump may abandon US pledges to reduce carbon emissions, but global economic realities ensure he is unlikely to reverse the accelerating push to adopt cleaner forms of energy. On the bright side, utilities who make the transition to solar and storage quickly and manage to keep their borrowing costs low – as NextEra has done through its yieldco NextEra Partners – could develop a competitive advantage long-term.

Whether we are talking about protection and control equipment in the utility grid, or the efficiencies required to make alternative energy sources viable at all, the building blocks at the silicon and software level have been key. We know how the movie ends already. This could be the biggest news in electricity since the light bulb. Solar at 4 cents undercuts the cost of other major generation sources. And it makes the financial opportunity for solar and energy storage nearly unfathomable around the world.

Tom Werner is president and CEO of SunPower.