Trump says Kunshner reports are ‘fake news’

Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland just before 9pm.

Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus could lead the team, the reports said.

It emerged on Sunday that Trump’s political aides had canceled a rally that had been scheduled for Iowa next week, an occasion that would have allowed the President to connect with his dedicated supporters.

Mr Trump had earlier taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations with the “fake news media”. Gave me full details! Even though Trump has been a lot more critical of Kushner ever since the backlash that has ensued since the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, he’s still seen as indispensable to the Trump White House, if for no other reason than he’s married to Ivanka Trump.

Trump then criticized the media’s use of unnamed sources saying that it was “possible that those sources don’t exist”.

Jason Greenblatt, the White House adviser on worldwide negotiations, told the Times that Kushner has helped shape policy options on the topic of the Middle East. Greenblatt said that Kushner deserved much of the credit for Trump’s trip last week to the Middle East.

The report is another sensational detail in the deluge of allegations raising questions about the Trump team’s relationship with the Russians, whom USA intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in Trump’s favour and thus deny Hillary Clinton the presidency.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive.

Kushner would speak for himself, Corker said he’d been reassured, “when the time is right”. Through his lawyer, he has repeated an offer to cooperate with official investigators. The request from the committee arrived last week at campaign headquarters in NY, according to person familiar with the request who wasn’t authorized to discuss the developments publicly and demanded anonymity. Both Lewandowski and Bossie discussed the prospect with the president before his trip, according to one person told of the conversations.

Lewandowski’s return would be notable, given the fact that he was sacked by Trump after clashing with staff and Trump’s adult children. Nonetheless, Lewandowski has the trust of the president – an advantage that many of Trump’s aides lack.

That strategy might have been sustainable overseas, on a trip in which trip ditched the traditional presidential press conference, but it did not fly for long once Trump was home and Democrats went on the attack.

The testimony is expected in the coming days, though a time has not been set.

However, the eve of his return brought the biggest story to date: A Washington Post report about Kushner’s alleged proposal to the Russians to create a secret channel out of the reach of USA spymasters. National security adviser H R McMaster told reporters on Saturday that so-called back-channeling was not unusual. Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned in February over undisclosed meetings with Russian officials, was present at the meeting.

Jared Kushner, left, and Stephen Bannon, shown December 1, 2016, have not seen eye to eye recently.

“Back-channel communications with people are ways to communicate with people, again not in front of the press, as an example, but that information is not necessarily kept secret from the rest of the government”, Kelly added.

Other major issues await Trump at home. He said in a tweet that he would make a final decision next week on whether to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, in which almost 200 countries pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat global warming.

The search continues for an Federal Bureau of Investigation director to replace Comey.