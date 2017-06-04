Trump says North Korea missile launch a ‘great disrespect’ to China

The Scud-type missile landed in the waters of Japan’s economic zone, but Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said there was no immediate report of damage to vessels or ships in the area.

It was the latest in a string of launches as the North seeks to build nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can reach the U.S. mainland.

North Korea already has an arsenal of reliable short-range missiles.

Asian stocks broadly slipped on Monday, with few solid trading cues after investors largely shrugged off an early-morning North Korean missile launch.

This comes as America prepares to test an anti-missile systems Tuesday that will simulate a North Korean strike, including an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

The latest test involved a short-range Scud which flew about 450km before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Monday, according to the U.S. Pacific Command.

North Korea is still thought to be several years from its goal of being able to target United States mainland cities.

It appears Pyongyang is trying to pressure the new liberal Moon administration to adopt a North Korea policy more engaging of the regime, said a local Defense Ministry official, while showing the rest of the world it was unfazed by their economic sanctions.

On Sunday, North Korea state media reported that there had been a test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system and released pictures of the launch, which was supposedly watched by Kim Jong-un.

Mattis also warns that a war with North Korea would be catastrophic.

The US leader has urged China, the North’s sole major ally and key trade partner, to do more to press Pyongyang to curb its missile and nuclear programmes.

“As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the global community”, Abe told reporters in brief televised remarks. It later says it was simulating nuclear strikes on US military bases in Japan.

Suga said Japanese officials will also discuss North Korea with Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, who is scheduled to visit Japan today.

May 21: North Korea again tests the solid-fuel Pukguksong-2.

On May 14, North Korea fired what analysts called its most successful test ever in its quest to develop ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads.

This launch is North Korea’s third in three weeks and its 12th this year, underscoring Kim Jong Un’s determination to advance his regime’s technical capabilities and his continued defiance of the worldwide community.