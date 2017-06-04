Trump sends post-midnight incomplete tweet

Spicer said he thinks the president “is very pleased with his team”, but he added, “Ultimately the best messenger is the president himself”. Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, more formally back into the fold.

“He promised he was going to do this”, she said.

Trump has consistently laid the groundwork for a close working relationship with Russian Federation – and now his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is being accused of creating a secret back channel to the Kremlin prior to the election and not disclosing his intentions to the appropriate governmental agencies.

Rumor has it-rumor being the lingua franca in Washington these days-that the dumping of White House communications director Mike Dubke is the first step in a White House reorganization. But a day later, during a briefing that lasted just under 12 minutes, Spicer signaled that the White House has made a decision to let President Donald Trump’s private lawyers field those inquiries.

During a press briefing today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that a small group of people understand what President Donald Trump meant when he posted a odd, incomplete tweet shortly after midnight.

“That is not a sourcing chain in which I would put a great deal of confidence”, Morell said in the interview of reports by The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Controversy over the Russian Federation issue deepened after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, leading to allegations by critics that the president sought to hamper the agency’s investigation of the matter.

The Republican president came home to face more questions on Russian Federation after media reports about communications during and after the campaign between his son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, and Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

With new details regarding Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ alleged contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak coming to light, the White House has been inundated with questions regarding the controversy – which is understandable, given Trump team has been trying to brush it under the rug since Day 1. “Well, I haven’t talked to him since all of this came out”, Haley said.

A recent report from Yahoo News that top Trump administration officials began developing plans to lift economic sanctions against Russian Federation almost as soon as they took office could also add new significance to Kushner’s efforts to set up a direct line with the Kremlin and his meeting with Gorkov, whose bank has been under U.S. sanctions for nearly three years.

The Post reported that Kushner requested the secret and secure communications line with the Kremlin during a meeting with Kislyak on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in New York City.

The intent was to connect Trump’s chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP. So Republicans and Democrats should agree with Schiff about the need to get to the bottom of things – and take Kushner up on his reported anxiousness to tell Congress and other investigators what he knows. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss private thinking and spoke on the condition of anonymity.