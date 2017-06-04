Trump signs waiver keeping USA embassy in Tel Aviv

Shortly after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had signed the order rejecting the transfer of the American embassy to Jerusalem, the Israeli prime minister’s office was quick to respond and said Thursday that Israel’s consistent position was that the American embassy should be in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel.

“We are glad that the administration has heeded the advice of veteran officials in the diplomatic and security communities, and chose to maintain the prudent policy of its predecessors on this issue”, said liberal pro-Israel lobbying group J Street in statement.

It says that despite the disappointment, Israel appreciates Trump’s friendship and his commitment to moving the embassy to Jerusalem in the future.

Some of Trump’s top aides have pushed for him to keep his campaign promise, not only because it would be welcomed by most Israelis but to satisfy the pro-Israel, right-wing base that helped him win the presidency.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), co-chairman of the House Republican Israel Caucus, said in a Thursday statement that “Jerusalem is absolutely where our embassy belongs”, being the locale of not only major religious sites but Israeli government operations. Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem has never been the highest issue on any Israeli government’s agenda, observers say.

“He has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy”, the White House said in a statement. He was in the process of negotiating peace with the Palestinians, who also had political claims to Jerusalem.

The predominant political factions in the Palestinian territories are Hamas (a USA -designated terrorist organization) and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah (which supports suicide terrorists and their families with monthly stipends).

Successive U.S. administrations have insisted that Jerusalem’s status must be decided in negotiations.

The 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act requires the U.S. Embassy to move to Jerusalem, but every president since then has signed a six-month waiver delaying the decision. A senior Israeli official is expressing disappointment over Trump’s decision against relocating the embassy to Jerusalem and is accusing the USA of caving in to Arab pressure.

Trump is certainly not alone in his decision to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv, though.

According to Trump’s statements on the campaign train, the first day of his presidency was supposed to see the USA embassy in Israel move from Tel Aviv, the nation’s capital, to Jerusalem, which Israel shares with Palestine as part of their tense, unhappy coexistence.

Ghaith Al-Omari, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East policy, told Arab News that “Trump signed the waiver for two reasons”.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump vowed he would expedite the move. But Jerusalem is also important to Palestinians, who want the predominantly Arab eastern part of the city, which Israel captured in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, to be the capital of a Palestinian state.

There’s still time for him to fulfill his promise, of course, which would be the desired outcome – if far easier made a campaign promise than done.