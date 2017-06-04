Trump slams London’s mayor in wake of attacks

Police haven’t said. The attackers were shot dead by police near the Wheatsheaf pub eight minutes after the incident started.

She heard that there is now no indication of Scottish victims or intelligence of any specific threat to Scotland, yet Police Scotland will be active at relevant transport hubs and will work in partnership with the British Transport Police to ensure any potential witnesses who may be returning to Scotland are identified.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured in the attack on Saturday evening. The BBC showed a photograph of two possible attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body. Twelve people have been arrested in Barking in east London.

She said: “My heartfelt sympathies – and those of everyone in Scotland – are with the families of those who lost their lives during last night’s despicable and cowardly terror attack”.

The first minister has chaired a meeting of the Scottish government’s resilience committee and has been briefed on what is now known about the attackers.

She said: “It is important to stress that there is no intelligence of any specific threat to Scotland, However, the police will ensure appropriate protective security measures are implemented”.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed. “The number of armed response vehicles on duty today has been substantially increased”.

Police Scotland has also urged communities to “remain united against extremism and hate” after the attack. “And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”, she said. “In the face of every attack, however devastating, we must continue to cleave ever closer to these values because ultimately they are what will defeat the evil of terror”, he said.

Assistant Chief Constable Johnson added Police Scotland would be continually reviewing its safety and security plans.

The main Scottish political parties suspended national campaigning on Sunday ahead of the general election.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the “terrible incident” in the capital is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”. There’s an election Thursday that May called in an attempt to increase her Conservative Party’s majority in Parliament.

“Once again our nation finds itself under attack from those who hate our way of life and seek to change us”. But we must not let them.

“It’s why Britain is a beacon for other nations around the world”.

The head of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Gillian Merron, in a statement condemned the attack and praised the emergency services who came to the aid of the injured.

Roy Smith, a police officer who was at the scene during the unfolding emergency, expressed his shock on Twitter. “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “Another attack on innocent victims, more grieving families and friends”. “But as the nature of the threat we face becomes more complex, more fragmented, more hidden, especially online, the strategy needs to keep up”.

“After Westminster and Manchester we stood together defiant”.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated assaults on London’s transport network.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a US-led coalition, had sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In March, in a attack similar to Saturday’s, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.