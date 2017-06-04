Trump stands by his son-in-law amid Federal Bureau of Investigation probe and reported tensions

The new wrinkles? A Washington Post story that came out Friday citing USA officials briefed on intelligence reports who said that President Trump’s confidant and son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret “back channel” communication line with the Kremlin using Russian facilities.

He said the question is if it was a crime for Kushner to speak to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak as a representative of then-President-elect Trump, and the answer is no. “I have total confidence in him”.

“We have back-channel communications with a number, any number of countries, no I would not be concerned about it”, said McMaster. He is respected by everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars.

Shortly after the tweets, Mr Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, Mr John Kelly, made the rounds of Sunday television news shows to describe any so-called back channel communications, especially with Russian Federation, as “a good thing”.

May 30, 2017The Fox News report Trump shared is titled “Jared Kushner didn’t suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says”. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”.

Former US intelligence officials have told Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand that if Kushner did try to establish a backchannel to Russian Federation without going through the conventional US intelligence paths, it would be “off the map”, “explosive”, and “extremely unsafe”.

President Trump looks to be on the war path as a slew of forces seems to be trying to push his White House ever farther into a corner.

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for a review of Jared Kushner’s security clearance Sunday amid reports that the White House adviser sought secret communications with the Kremlin.

Mr Trump, who participated in the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Ceremony on Monday, is said to be considering a shake-up of the White House administration, with a possible sidelining of press secretary Sean Spicer and other key officials expected in the coming days. Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators a year ago as they began scrutinizing former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, the two sources told Reuters.

The alleged meeting between Kislyak, Kushner and former United States presidential National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly took place in New York City in December 2016.