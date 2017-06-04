Trump talks to key world leaders after dumping Paris deal

US Democrats were equally as dismayed – former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called Mr Trump’s move “a disgrace”.

Trump said he wants a fair deal for the American businesses to stay in the Paris agreement on climate change.

“We are firmly convinced that the agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added, referring to Trump’s announcement that Washington was open to negotiating a new agreement.

From the moment Donald Trump was elected president, we knew there would be days like these, when hope would be overwhelmed by despair.

By withdrawing from the global climate pact, Trump fulfilled a campaign promise that his base supported; however, his decision was nearly universally rejected by world leaders.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, warn that leaving the agreement will create a drag on the US economy, costing the country investment in clean energy and related industries.

Democratic Senator Ed Markey of MA, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and Environment and Public Works Committee, said with his decision, “Trump is breaking a promise to the world to combat climate change in order to keep an empty campaign promise to the coal industry”.

“India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries”.

However, Trump declared, emphasizing every word: “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”.

Some other groups expressed measured support for Trump’s decision, saying it provided an opportunity to fix problems with the deal. Can any global initiative succeed without the involvement of the United States?

“As president I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of American citizens”, Trump says, as he backs up his “America First” campaign approach.

Spokespeople for other extractive oil and mining groups, like the National Mining Association and the American Fuel & Petrochemicals Manufacturers, declined to comment on Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

In a TV broadcast made both in French and English, Macron said he believed that Trump had made a historic mistake, and invited frustrated United States climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France. Of course, we’re going to keep working with our suppliers to help them do more to power their businesses with clean energy.

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATE – 12:05 p.m.) The Climate Change Commission said the country “is deeply troubled” by the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and “appeals that they reconsider their position”.

Donald Trump has said that withdrawing the USA from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs – but many American companies seemed to disagree.

Hundreds of companies had lobbied the Trump administration to remain in the agreement.

It, however, said the president “reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment”. “It is good for jobs – the jobs of the future”, Brown said.

We are improving the efficiency of buildings; using smart infrastructure to reduce emissions; supporting new mobility solutions like bike share, bus rapid transit, and shared rides to reduce our reliance on personal automobiles; and has world class innovation happening by the likes of the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and many industry partners.

Oxfam France branded the decision as “shameful and irresponsible, scorning people and world peace”. “We encourage all actors in the U.S. working to tackle climate change to stand their ground, share the benefits of their work and to keep making their voices heard”, she said.