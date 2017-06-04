Trump tells ‘confidants’ U.S. will leave Paris climate deal: Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to decide whether to honor a U.S. commitment to greenhouse gas emissions and has pushed back against a lattice of worldwide trade accords that he says have hurt American economic interests.

“Understanding this process, the (other participants) reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement…”

The European Union also participates at G-7 summits but isn’t listed as an official member.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters the climate debate was “controversial” and that the leaders of the other G7 nations – France, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy – all urged Trump to remain a part of the 2015 agreement. “It’s a matter of fact that the United States and the president stand firmly behind our Article 5 commitment”, McMaster said.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who chaired the meeting, said the other six “won’t change our position on climate change one millimeter”.

The rift is one of several emerging disagreements between Trump and other world leaders.

“So what President Trump is doing is consistent with both prior Republican and Democrat administrations”.

This time the text stressed “the sovereign rights of states, individually and collectively, to control their own borders and to establish policies in their own national interest and national security, ” while upholding migrants’ human rights.

To the White House, Trump’s first trip overseas was an embodiment of the promises he made as a candidate to put America’s interests first and break through the guardrails that have long defined USA foreign policy. European leaders he met with at the Group of 7 summit in Sicily have been pressuring Trump to stay in the accord, arguing that America’s leadership on climate is crucial.

As a newly appointed special counsel is beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and close adviser, has become a focus of the probe, according to The Washington Post.

In a speech this week at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters in Brussels, Mr. Trump said he was “honored” to address an alliance that has “promoted safety and peace across the globe”. He singled out natural gas as “such a cleaner fuel” and also noted that the US could become a “manufacturing powerhouse” by investing in wind and solar energy.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding plan aimed at capping the rise of global temperatures and reducing emissions.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, negotiated the deal and agreed reduce the country’s emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2025 compared to 2005 levels. “If he were standing here, he would tell you he feels much more knowledgable on the topic today, even though I think he’s very very knowledgable in talking with leaders and having an exchange with many leaders today that have been talking about this topic for years”. Another, calling itself “Women Against Trump”, planned to protest what marchers said was the president’s “sexism”.

French President Emmanuel Macron struck a more positive note, saying the talks had been useful. In a dig at Trump, he invited American climate scientists who felt alienated by the Republican administration to come to France to work.

At last year’s summit in Japan, leaders issued a lengthy communique in support of resisting protectionism, as well as helping refugees and fighting climate change. Among the three documents the pope presented Trump as a gift was his 2015 encyclical on the need to protect the environment.

The annual Group of Seven (G7) meeting is being held in a chic Sicilian resort town, with Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, gently smoking in the background and the Mediterranean Sea gleaming beneath the cliffs. But Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, did make a direct appeal in a broader meeting with the president and his top aides.